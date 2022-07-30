Everything We Learned From the ‘Multiverse of Madness‘ Blu-ray

Remember that scene in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Strange and America go hurtling through the multiverse? If you watch closely, you’ll see that they visit some familiar Marvel locales. In fact, the Blu-ray for Multiverse of Madness confirms that in fact one of the places they visit is the Savage Land, the famous spot in Antarctica that looks like a prehistoric jungle, complete with dinosaurs.

That’s just one of the interesting details you can learn listening to the awesome commentary track or watching the special features on the new Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray. In our latest Doctor Strange video, we run through some of the most interesting tidbits from the disc — which is available now — including the hidden prop that’s from Sam Raimi’s Army of Darkness, and the scene that was meant to explain what happened to Earth-616’s Mordo that got cut from the movie before shooting. Take a look:

If you liked our video on all the interesting details in the Multiverse of Madness Blu-ray, check out more of our videos below, including why Vision isn't in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one on Wanda's kids and how they factor into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one on the use of dreams in Doctor Strange and how that affects previous Marvel movies.

