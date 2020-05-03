MVCC To Hold Virtual Open House

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MVCC's Spring Open House has moved to a virtual online experience.

MVCC's Virtual Spring Open House will be held from on Monday May 11th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include many features of a traditional Open House in an online format, including:

- Admissions presentation focusing on the application process, academic offerings, campus life, and more

- Financial Aid webinars with live Q&A sessions

- Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) Information Session with live Q&A session

- Residence Life presentation showcasing our five residence hall options

- Academic School breakout sessions where you can chat with faculty

- Student Life Session featuring student activities, campus life, and more

You can register online for this event at MVCC's website.