MVCC To Hold Virtual Open House
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MVCC's Spring Open House has moved to a virtual online experience.
MVCC's Virtual Spring Open House will be held from on Monday May 11th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include many features of a traditional Open House in an online format, including:
- Admissions presentation focusing on the application process, academic offerings, campus life, and more
- Financial Aid webinars with live Q&A sessions
- Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) Information Session with live Q&A session
- Residence Life presentation showcasing our five residence hall options
- Academic School breakout sessions where you can chat with faculty
- Student Life Session featuring student activities, campus life, and more
You can register online for this event at MVCC's website.