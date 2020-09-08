MVWA To Perform Scheduled Maintenance In Whitestown

Mohawk Valley Water Authority crews will be performing a scheduled repair at the corner of Cresthill Drive and Clinton Street in Whitestown on Wednesday.

The following streets will be affected:

Clinton Street - #73 to #218 (both sides of the street)

Herthum Road - #8

Curran Road - #49 and #50

Harts Hill Terrace - #100 - #124 (both sides of the street)

Gilbert Rd - #5 to #16(both sides of street)

Work will begin at 8:00 a.m. and water service will be disrupted much of the day.

Residents should store water for drinking prior to the water outage.

Once the water outage ends residents are advised to check their water before doing laundry, and not to use hot water if their cold water is discolored.

Due to the amount of work to be done, crews may be onsite for more than one day.

For more information you can call (315) 792-0301 or visit mvwa.us.