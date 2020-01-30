MVWA Warns Of Internet Scam

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority is warning of an internet scam.

MVWA officials say a “fake” job notice was recently posted on the employment website Indeed.com advertising an alleged job opening at the Authority for a receptionist position paying up to $25 an hour.

They say the job posting did not originate from the MVWA and they are not seeking to fill any administrative positions at this time.

The job posting has since been removed from the Indeed.com website.

The Authority has learned that some people clicked on the link on the Indeed website and have since been in contact with an unknown individual(s) who might be attempting to solicit personal information from the prospective “candidates.”

In most cases, vacant positions at the MVWA are posted and recruited through the Oneida County Department of Civil Service.