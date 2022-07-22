Police: Schenectady Man Drowns in Lake Ontario on July 22, 2022

Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was recovered from Lake Ontario.

New York State Police says that troopers from the Pulaski barracks were called to an area on Lake Ontario in Sandy Creek at approximately 1:00pm on Friday, July 22, 2022.

According to a written release from the NYSP, the body of the victim, identified as 65-year-old George D. Vitetta from Schenectady, New York, was recovered from the water.

Police say that multiple fire departments and emergency responders worked together at the scene. These included the United States Coast Guard, Oswego County Fire Department, Sandy Creek Fire Department, Ringgold Fire Department, Phoenix Fire Department, Minetto Fire Department, Oswego County Mobile Cascade Unit, Oswego County Sheriff's Office, Oswego County Dive Team, Northern Oswego County Ambulance, Jefferson County STAR Unit, and Fort Drum Aviation.

The investigation is continuing but, police say, at this time it appears that Vitetta died from an accidental drowning.

Details regarding the initial reporting of the incident, and circumstances leading up to the drowning, have not been released at this time.

No other physical injuries were reported. Information on whether Vitetta was alone at the time of the incident has not yet been released.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Things That Only Happen in the Movies

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property? Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.

