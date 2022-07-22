Police: Schenectady Man Drowns in Lake Ontario on July 22, 2022
Authorities are investigating after the body of a man was recovered from Lake Ontario.
New York State Police says that troopers from the Pulaski barracks were called to an area on Lake Ontario in Sandy Creek at approximately 1:00pm on Friday, July 22, 2022.
According to a written release from the NYSP, the body of the victim, identified as 65-year-old George D. Vitetta from Schenectady, New York, was recovered from the water.
Police say that multiple fire departments and emergency responders worked together at the scene. These included the United States Coast Guard, Oswego County Fire Department, Sandy Creek Fire Department, Ringgold Fire Department, Phoenix Fire Department, Minetto Fire Department, Oswego County Mobile Cascade Unit, Oswego County Sheriff's Office, Oswego County Dive Team, Northern Oswego County Ambulance, Jefferson County STAR Unit, and Fort Drum Aviation.
The investigation is continuing but, police say, at this time it appears that Vitetta died from an accidental drowning.
Details regarding the initial reporting of the incident, and circumstances leading up to the drowning, have not been released at this time.
No other physical injuries were reported. Information on whether Vitetta was alone at the time of the incident has not yet been released.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]