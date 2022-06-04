Name of Mini-Golf Course is Confusing Weed Smoking New Yorkers

It may have taken a little longer than expected but here we are in 2022 and recreation weed is legal. Marijuana use may be legal in New York but there are still many stipulations. It's not the wild west. As of now you are only allowed to legally posses up to 3 ounces in New York and you have to be over the age of 21. You can have weed in your car but you cannot consume it while driving. You can check out some answers to some common cannabis questions that New Yorkers may have here.

New York State legalized marijuana use a few years ago it was only a matter of time until businesses would start to capitalize on it. There's a lot places taking advantage and making money off of legal weed and I'm not just talking about local dispensaries or cannabis farms.

Some New Yorkers are getting confused when trying to find the mini-golf course with a similar name.

If you're looking to make a trip to this course it's important to know that it is north in Saratoga Springs, New York. Don't get this place confused with a small business called Puff & Putt Family Fun Center in Montauk, New York.

It's easy to get the two mixed up if you're doing a quick Google search. I'm not sure if you'd be welcomed the same way in Montauk. Maybe you could trying calling first.

The 10 Most Common Cannabis Questions New Yorkers Have These are the most common questions and answers regarding cannabis in New York State as of 4/19/2022.

