Narcan Training Begins For Oneida County Jail Inmates

A voluntary Narcan (Naloxone) training program for inmates at the Oneida County Jail got underway on Tuesday.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says nearly 20 male and female inmates have been certified so far and the training will continue until all inmates who signed up are certified.

In addition to receiving training on Narcan and how to properly administer it, the inmates also receive training on opioid overdose prevention.

Each inmate who successfully completes the training will receive a Certificate of Completion that is valid for two years and they'll receive a complete Opioid Overdose Rescue Kit when they're released.

“As we continue to deal with the Opioid crisis and we continue to see both non-fatal and fatal overdoses occurring, we have to think outside of the box on ways to save lives. One quick and inexpensive way is to insure that there are as many people trained and equipped with Narcan out in the community, and with this program, we are doing just that”, said Maciol.

This Narcan training program is the first in a series that will be offered to all of the inmates on a voluntary basis.

The next program that will be made available to the inmates will be CPR training, which is planned for early spring.