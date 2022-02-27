NASCAR Fans! Show Off Your Fandom With These 10 Specialty NY Plates

NASCAR Fans! Show Off Your Fandom With These 10 Specialty NY Plates

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that they have added two new NASCAR-themed personal license plates and one that was redesigned to their list of 10 that they are offering for NASCAR fans.

What Are The NASCAR Plates the DMV Offers?

There are ten in all and a redesigned Martin Truex one with his new number on it. According to the New York State DMV website, the new plates were unveiled in honor of the upcoming 2022 Cup Series. They were displayed this past summer during a NASCAR race at Watkins Glen.

The Martin Truex Jr. NASCAR license plate was redesigned with his new number:

According to DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder,

NASCAR enthusiasts are among the most dedicated and passionate sports fans. We are very pleased to be able to offer them these new and redesigned NASCAR plates. These are just some of the hundreds of available custom plates representing things like sports, causes, regions, and professions that our customers can order to express their interests and passions.

There are also New York NASCAR plates that honor the legends too.

This is the Richard Petty Historical Plate

There is also the Dale Earnhardt NASCAR Hall of Fame license plate.

Chances are you can have your favorite NASCAR driver represented on your new personalized New York state license plate.

You can get Kyle Busch's #18 license plate.

If you are a fan of #4 Kevin Harvick you can have this plate on your vehicle.

Fans of #11 Denny Hamlin can get this purple and black license plate.

