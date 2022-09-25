National Fuel just announced that its prices are expected to double in New York State this winter. This could cause dire situations for many New Yorkers since the Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a frigid, freezing winter. Plus, National Grid already warned customers about rate increases reaching nearly 40 percent.

While National Fuel serves Western New York. Many residents around the state will be affected by rising prices.

National Grid also recently announced that its customers should brace for higher bills also. Customers can expect almost a 40% increase from last year,

Based on current market conditions, National Grid’s residential natural gas customers who use an average of 713 therms during the five-month winter heating season — November 1, 2022, to March 30, 2023 — are forecasted to pay about $263 more than last winter.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts that this winter will bring colder than normal temperatures to the Northeast region of the country, including New York State.

The eastern half of the U.S. should brace for potentially record-breaking cold to define the season.

Due to the increases in heating costs, many New Yorkers could be at risk. If you are struggling financially, here are some heating assistance programs.

Hypothermia can set in very quickly. Around 1,330 people die each year in the United States from freezing to death, according to the Public Health Post. Cold temperatures can not only kill by causing hypothermia, but they can also exacerbate other illnesses and conditions.

Symptoms of Hypothermia And Frostbite