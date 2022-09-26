A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies

Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years.

The bill deals with the issues of refills, and companies not showing up on time. These issues have caused homeowners a lot of trouble across New York State.

When refills weren’t showing up on time, residents had no where else to turn because of laws that prevent other companies from filling up their tanks. The bill, sponsored by Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, could change that.

According to News 10 Now, customer liability wouldn’t be affected if the bill became law.

“When propane companies come onto your property to refill your tank, or fill their tank, whether they own it or not, the liability is always with the propane company. This bill changes none of that,” he explained.

A representative from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office said she is reviewing the legislation.

Can The Power Company Control Your Thermostat In New York State?

According to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, or NYSERDA for short, The Smart Thermostat Pilot program offers free state-of-the-art thermostats at no cost in exchange for participating in their ConnectedSolutions Program.

In addition to this state-run program, many of the local power companies offer something similar:

PSEGLI has the Smart Savers Thermostat Program

NYSEG has the Smart Savings Rewards Thermostat Program

National Gril has the ConnectedSolutions Program

RG&E has the Smart Savings Rewards Thermostat Program

ConEdison has the Smart Usage Rewards Program"

You can read more online here.

