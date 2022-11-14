National Weather Service Issues Bad Winter Weather Warning

The National Weather Service has added warnings for the Mohawk Valley that make it clear - winter is knocking on our front door.

The NWS in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory calling for some sloppy conditions from Tuesday evening until Wednesday afternoon.

Affected Area

Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties

Description

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.

WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across the higher elevations. -NWS

The NWS is calling for wet heavy snow overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, with sleet and freezing rain expected during the morning commute on Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be

obtained by calling 5 1 1.

