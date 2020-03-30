Navy Hospital Ship Arrives In NYC To Back Up Health Systems

NEW YORK (AP) — A Navy hospital ship has arrived in New York City to help relieve the coronavirus crisis gripping New York City's hospitals.

The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival Monday morning.

It's expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and others are criticizing President Donald Trump for suggesting with no clear evidence that thousands of medical masks are disappearing from New York City hospitals.