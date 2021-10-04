Nearly 300 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Reported In Oneida County Over Last Three Days
Oneida County is reporting 278 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past three days.
- 10/1: 103
- 10/2: 102
- 10/3: 73
There is also one new COVID-related death, bringing the total number of deaths to 476.
There are now 992 active positive cases in the county, which has a positivity rate of 4.6 percent.
Here are the rest of the COVID-19 numbers:
- 1,763 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 53 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 38 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated
- 33 at MVHS.
- 11 at Rome Health.
- 9 out of county
- 13 of total hospitalized are in ICU
- 12 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 7 on ventilators
- 7 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated on ventilators
· Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
The updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard can be viewed here.
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced last week that County-operated vaccine POD's will be available:
- Thursdays at the drive-thru site at Griffiss International Airport in Rome
- Fridays at Mohawk Valley Community College’s Jorgensen Center in Utica
“We will continue to provide Oneida County-operated vaccine booster PODs for as long as necessary,” Picente said. “Protecting this community from COVID-19 is of the utmost importance, and everyone who is eligible for this booster should get it. Of course, if you have yet to receive an initial vaccination, please do so immediately.”
Individuals must have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their initial vaccine series at least six months ago to be eligible. Individuals who received the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not currently eligible but might be in the near future.
You can make an appointment at ocgov.net.
Eligible county residents must bring a valid COVID-19 vaccine card or Excelsior Pass with proof of previous Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
