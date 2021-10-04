Oneida County is reporting 278 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past three days.

10/1: 103

10/2: 102

10/3: 73

There is also one new COVID-related death, bringing the total number of deaths to 476.

There are now 992 active positive cases in the county, which has a positivity rate of 4.6 percent.

Here are the rest of the COVID-19 numbers:

1,763 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.

1,763 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine. 53 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.

53 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 38 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated

38 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated 33 at MVHS.

33 at MVHS. 11 at Rome Health.

11 at Rome Health. 9 out of county

9 out of county 13 of total hospitalized are in ICU

12 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

7 on ventilators

7 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated on ventilators

· Hospitalization vaccination status by age:

12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

12-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

20-29 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated

40-49 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated

The updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard can be viewed here.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente announced last week that County-operated vaccine POD's will be available:

Thursdays at the drive-thru site at Griffiss International Airport in Rome

Fridays at Mohawk Valley Community College’s Jorgensen Center in Utica

“We will continue to provide Oneida County-operated vaccine booster PODs for as long as necessary,” Picente said. “Protecting this community from COVID-19 is of the utmost importance, and everyone who is eligible for this booster should get it. Of course, if you have yet to receive an initial vaccination, please do so immediately.”

Individuals must have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their initial vaccine series at least six months ago to be eligible. Individuals who received the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not currently eligible but might be in the near future.

You can make an appointment at ocgov.net.

Eligible county residents must bring a valid COVID-19 vaccine card or Excelsior Pass with proof of previous Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

What Is The Delta Plus COVID Variant? As cases of COVID-19 surge across the United States due to the highly contagious delta variant, there is now a new version of that mutation called the delta plus. What is Delta Plus? Is it coming to New York soon?