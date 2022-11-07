It's America's most famous parade. We're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. What new balloons can we expect to see in the 2022 event?

Maybe one of your favorite parts of watching the parade is the big balloons. Whether or not you watch to see how high they go, or how low they go, magic is in the air in New York City during the parade. These balloons are usually guided by 80 to 100 uniformed handlers, which is an impressive feat. We have a peak at the new 2022 balloons when you keep scrolling.

What new Balloon Giants Can We Expect To See In 2022?

Since 1927, the world’s most popular cartoon, movie, book, and comic characters have been transformed into high-flying art in the sky.

Originally inspired by marionettes, the Parade’s balloons first debuted as upside down puppets filled with air which were carried down the Parade route on sticks. The design later evolved to include helium, making them high-flying giants."

Luckily over time Macy’s artists have created all sorts of amazing new works of art.

According to Macy's, new balloons joining the lineup this year include Bluey by BBC, Diary of A Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books, Dino and Baby Dino by Sinclair Oil and Stuart the minion from Illumination. The inflatable lineup also includes a new balloonicle of Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star by Fox Sports. We have photos when you keep scrolling.

What New Floats Can We See In The 2022 Parade?

There are 28 floats in the parade this year. These floats are individually comprised of hundreds of different set pieces and structural elements. For 2022, People reports that five new floats will debut in the Thanksgiving Day celebration.

The fantastical floats include Baby Shark by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon, Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party by Toys"R"Us, People of First Light by Macy's, Supersized Slumber by Netflix and The Wondership by Wonder."

Whose excited to see some photos?

New Balloons Are At The 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade It's America's most famous parade. We're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. What new balloons can we expect to see in the 2022 event?

New Balloons For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York city has new additions to the inflatable lineup this year.



Macy's 2020 Thanksgiving Parade Balloons Check out some of the best balloons from the 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade