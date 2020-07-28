New Bistro Opens at Former Black Cat Restaurant in Utica

A new restaurant is taking over the old Black Cat in Utica, and customers are loving the food.

The Black Cat Restaurant fell victim to the COVID-19 shutdown, announcing their closure in early May via a Facebook video. Now, a new restaurant has taken over the spot, and is bringing their take on Italian cuisine to the revamped space.

Credit: Rintrona's Bistro/Facebook

Marisa Rintrona has opened Rintrona's Bistro on French Road, and began welcoming customers last week. The mouthwatering menu includes stuffed meatballs, chicken riggies, and an Italian version of grilled cheese that sounds insanely delicious.

The restaurant also features a sports bar, emphasizing New York teams.

Credit: Rintrona's Bistro/Facebook

Marisa got her start in the restaurant business decades ago, and her family owned Rintrona's Bakery - a Utica staple for many years. Now, she owns her very own restaurant and has crafted a menu of homemade specials that have been fine-tuned over years. Marisa says she wants Rintrona's to be "a place your feet may leave, but your heart never does." Your taste buds probably won't get too far, either.

Currently, the restaurant - which has an updated interior (and is currently getting a new roof) - is open from 4pm - 9pm, Tuesday - Saturday for dining. The bar should be up and running by this weekend. You can call 315-864-8050 for reservations.