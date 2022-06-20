New Boozy Milkshake Flavors Will Help You Beat the Central New York Heat

Summer in Central New York can be a scorcher. Be sure to cool off this year when you stop into Upstate Tavern at Turning Stone Resort Casino and try one of the newest Boozy Milkshakes they've added to their menu.

The restaurant posted on Facebook to announce the new flavors of milkshakes being sold for you to try:

Grasshopper

S'mores

Carnival

Strawberry Shortcake

We have reached out to Upstate Tavern to see just what delectable ingredients are in these new creations

The other Boozy Milkshakes on the menu are just as equally great, and here's what is in those.

Peach Pie

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Peach Pie Filling, Peach Vodka, White Croquants, Peach Raspberry Cake, Graham Streusel, Raspberry Dust

Vanilla Bacon Bourbon

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Saint Lawrence Captain’s Flask Bourbon, Toasted Pecans, Sugared Donuts, Maple Glazed Bacon

Candy Bar Crush

Dark Crème De Cocoa, Myers’s Rum, Chocolate Ice Cream, Nutella, Peanut Butter And Fluff, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle, Bark Garnish, Peanut Butter Cups, Praline Cookie, Marshmallows, Butterfinger Rim

Mocha Brownie

Death Wish Coffee Vodka and Chocolate Ice Cream Topped With Whipped Cream, Hot Fudge Sauce, Chocolate Shavings, Mini Coffee Cup Filled With Saint Lawrence Empire Cream Whiskey, Brownie Pieces, Chocolate Sprinkle Rim

The Boozy Milkshakes are so good at Upstate Tavern that Forbes recognized the sweet concoctions as “photogenic treats that are certainly worth the caloric splurge.”

What's your favorite Boozy Milkshake? Have you ever experienced one? Let us know in our station app.

