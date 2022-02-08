Sweet Boozy Milkshake For Valentine’s Day in CNY or Any Other Day of the Year

Treat your Valentine to something sweet this Valentine's Day - boozy milkshakes. There are a number of restaurants in Central New York that offer these delicious drinks all year long.

Upstate Tavern

What's not to love about the Valentine's Day Boozy Milkshake at Upstate Tavern in Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York? They are so good Forbes recognized the sweet concoctions as “photogenic treats that are certainly worth the caloric splurge.”

There are year-round staples and limited edition holiday treats to choose from.

Rise & Shine Shakes

Rise and shine. One Syracuse diner is serving up unique meals, that look almost too good to eat and wait until you see the milkshakes.

From Cotton Candy and S'more pancakes to Cauliflower Breakfast Pizza, Rise and Shine has plenty of unique options for breakfast and brunch. It's not just the food that's unique either. Try the Kissing Booth Carnival Shake that also has a boozy option. the Brown Sugar Pop Tart Milky Cereal White Russian or the new New Bathtub Drinks.

Connie's Loaded Milkshakes

Holy Cannoli! Connie serves up delicious milkshakes you have to try at least once at her diner that's been around for nearly 60 years.

Connie's loaded milkshakes are a popular treat people drive from mile around to enjoy. There are 5 staples to choose from along with limited edition milkshakes to celebrate the holidays at Connie's Diner in Waterloo, New York.