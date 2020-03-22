New Cases Confirmed in Oneida County, 1 Patient Hospitalized

Oneida County is now up to seven confirimed cases of COVID-19 and, one of the seven is currently in the hospital receiving care, County Executive Anthony Picente announced Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's annoucement was an increase of two new cases since Saturday. And, the first instance where an infected resident has required hospitalization. County Public Health Director Phyllis Ellis, said to her knowledge that patient was not in a 'critical condition.

Since Saturday's briefing, Picente says the county had also received notification of 56 negative tests. One of the two new cases announced Sunday is a 'contact of a previous case,' Picente said.

The County Executive reminded residents to follow regulations and guildelines put in place at the state and local levels to slow spread of coronavirus.

As of Sunday, Oneida County had: