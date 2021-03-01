New Cases Low, No Deaths in Latest COVID Updates in Utica-area

There were a total of just 34 new COVID positive cases added in the latest virus numbers from health officials in Oneida and Herkimer counties. And, no new deaths reported in the latest reports on out Monday.

Monday marked one-year since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in New York. The state has seen more than 1.6 million positive cases and over 38,500 deaths statewide - although some of the state's data doesn't match that of local health officials.

After reporting no virus-related deaths in five of seven reporting days last week, Oneida County did see a total of four virus related deaths over the weekend. With no deaths added in Monday's report, the county's death toll remained 394. The county also added just 22 new positive cases - the lowest single day new case total in almost four months (on November 2, 2020 - Oneida County reported just 14 new cases).

There are a total of 36 county residents hospitalized for treatment of symptoms.

The county's active case total is 608, the lowest it has been since the second week of November.

Herkimer County reported no virus deaths over the weekend and continued that trend in Monday's report. To date, the county has reported a total of 97 virus-related deaths. The county added a dozen new cases in that update.

Herkimer County's active case total increased slightly from the weekend, up from 83 to 94. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus is eight, unchanged from the weekend.

