New York State COVID Data Doesn’t Match Local Health Officials

Monday marks the one year anniversary of the first positive COVID-19 test in New York State.

Since March 1 of 2020, the state has seen more than 1.6 million cases, with more than 38,500 deaths blamed on the virus, according to data released by Governor Cuomo's office on Monday.

"It's been exactly one year since we first identified COVID in New York, and while we've made incredible progress towards defeating it, testing and vaccinating more and more New Yorkers, we need to stay vigilant," Governor Cuomo said in an emailed statement. "Our ongoing effort to get shots in arms is producing increasing numbers of sites where New Yorkers can get vaccinated, but we're going to need more supply to reach enough residents to put a serious dent in the virus' spread. It's critical that New Yorkers continue to practice safe behaviors—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing—while we're still working to vaccinate a large portion of the population.''

Of the 1,636,680 positive tests, the highest total concentration was in New York City - over 715k in the five bureaus. New York City was among the hardest areas hit nationwide when the virus became a pandemic last spring.

Outside of the city, Suffolk County had the highest number of total cases with nearly 163,000. Nassau County has seen just under 148,000 total cases with Westchester County is next with almost 108,000.

Locally, Oneida County was listed as having 19,735 confirmed cases to date. But, numbers provided by the county on Sunday afternoon listed 19,439, a discrepancy of approximately 300. Based number provided by the state, Herkimer County has had 4,561 cases. But the county's own statistics provided daily to local media reflect more than 5,400 lab confirmed, COVID positive test results - a difference of almost 900.

In Onondaga County, local data reflects 31,500 cases in the last year, while state info put the county at approximately 32,500 cases (31,541 vs 32,453), a difference of almost a thousand.

On his facebook page, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente posted this statement, marking the one-year health fight:

I am proud of how Oneida County has risen to the many challenges this pandemic has presented. As we stand here today, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we will continue to push through to other side of this crisis.

We must continue to be strong and never forget the sacrifices that have been made nor those we have lost along the way.

Cuomo's office also released new information on vaccinations statewide, showing more than 4.5 million first and second doses had been administered as of noon Monday. That data did not account for how many were first doses, and how many were second, so it's unclear how many New Yorkers are considered 'fully inoculated' under the Pfizer and Modern two-shot vaccines.

Johnson and Johnson's one-shot vaccine was approved on Friday, and company officials say their version of the vaccine will start going in arms part of America as little as 48 hours.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KENTUCKY - MARCH 01: An employee with the McKesson Corporation scans a box of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine as she fills an order at their shipping facility on March 1, 2021 in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. The FDA has approved a third vaccine and 3.9 million doses of J&J will begin distribution. (Photo by Timothy D. Easley-Pool/Getty Images)

The numbers on daily cases provided by the state who more than 6,200 new cases confirmed on Sunday statewide with 80 new deaths. There are some 5,300 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID, more than a thousand of those currently in the ICU.

While the first confirmed case of the virus in New York came on March 1 of last year, the date marking the first confirmed case in the United States was recognized on January 20.

