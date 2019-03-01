New Chief Deputy Of Oneida County Child Advocacy Named

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol has appointed Derek O’Meara Chief Deputy of Task Force Operations, which is a position that oversees the Oneida Child Advocacy Center.

O’Meara has been employed part time with the Sheriff’s Office for the past two years, assigned to the Criminal Investigation Unit .

Before that, O’Meara spent 32 years with the New York State Police serving as a Trooper, Investigator, and Senior Investigator within the NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

“Derek O’Meara has an extensive and impressive background in various aspects of law enforcement and will make an excellent Chief Deputy of Task Force Operations,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center plays a crucial role in protecting the children of this community and supporting young victims and their families. The qualities that Chief O’Meara has displayed during his time with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police will serve him well, and we are lucky to have someone of such caliber in this important position.”

O'Meara replaces Michael Purdy as Chief Deputy. Purdy left in late 2018 to pursue other opportunities.