New COVID Cases in Utica-Area Hit 4-Month Low

Data released by Oneida County health officials shows 28 new lab-confirmed cases added in the Wednesday report. The third day of sub-30 cases in county - a rare feat since the beginning of fall - dropped the county's three-day new case average to 23.3, the lowest it has been since November 4.

The new cases brought the county's to-date case total to 19,511. The death toll is unchanged at 396. Oneida County's active case total fell to 570, falling under 600 for the first time since Veteran's Day (November 11).

The number of county residents hospitalized for treatment of the virus has stayed flat for much of this week, currently at 36. That includes 29 at Mohawk Valley Health Systems, 4 at Rome Health, and 3 more hospitalized out of county.

Herkimer County health official had another low day of new cases, but there was a new death. The county has now lost 97 residents to the virus since March of last year.

Get our free mobile app

The county added just 4 new cases in Wednesday's report. It has now seen a total of 5,455 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The number of county residents hospitalized with the virus increase from 8 to 9 from the previous day.

The county's active case total was down, dropping from 77 to 60.

-----------------------------------------