New Details On Chris Cuomo’s Role Advising Brother Andrew

NEW YORK (AP) — Transcripts released Monday shed new light on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo’s behind-the-scenes role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office.

Chris Cuomo told investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, exchanged text messages with his top advisers and was looped in on emails in February and March as they formulated a response to allegations from multiple women.

He also offered to help try and find out through his “sources” whether more women were going to come forward.

Chris Cuomo has said it was a mistake to have joined in strategy calls with a group of his brother’s advisors.

Here Are The 23 Funniest Governor Andrew Cuomo Memes on the Internet On Tuesday, August 10 Governor Andrew Cuomo gave his two week notice to the people of New York. He announced that in light of sexual harassment allegations and a scathing report on the topic from New York Attorney General Letitia James, he would be resigning effective Tuesday, August 24.

From the moment those words were uttered from his mouth, the memes began to fly. We were there to catch them.