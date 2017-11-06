New Griffiss Veterans Memorial Parkway Open

The new Griffiss Veterans Memorial Parkway in Rome is now open to traffic.

It's a major milestone in the $8.9 million, third and final phase of rebuilding the roadway.

The project transformed a two-lane road into a four lane divided highway to ease traffic congestion and improve access to the Griffiss Business Park.

This section of the project features two new roundabouts at the intersections of Route 825 and Floyd Avenue and Route 825 and Hangar Road.

Final paving of the new section of highway is set to be completed next spring.

Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo said, "With this major milestone of this project, commuters who utilize the Griffiss Veterans Memorial Parkway will have a safer, smoother commute for years to come. I thank Governor Cuomo and the New York State Department of Transportation for their commitment to the City of Rome and the Mohawk Valley."

The Griffiss Parkway see an average of 15,000 motorists a day.