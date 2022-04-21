Utica, New Hartford Travel Advisory: Existing Bridge Pier Removal

A travel advisory is in effect for New Hartford and Utica until further notice.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of State Routes 5 and 12 will be closed to traffic at the interchange beginning on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:00pm. Closures will remain in effect through 6:00am on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The closures are to accommodate the removal of existing bridge piers on the Route 8 Bridge.

Campion Road westbound to State Route 5/8/12 northbound will also be closed.

Signed detours will be in place, notifying drivers of the road closures and directing traffic to alternate routes. The New York State Department of Transportation Utica Regional Office posted variable message signs previously that notified drivers of the pending work.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, be aware, and drive responsibly in work zones.

The NYSDOT says fines are double for speeding violations in work zones. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone may result in suspension of a person's driver's license.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation there were 203 crashes in work zones on state roads and bridges in 2021. As a result of those crashes there were 48 injuries to motorists, contractors, and NYSDOT personnel. No fatalities were reported as a result of any of the incidents in 2021.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Department of Transportation. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

