A New Hartford Police Officer was injured during a fight at the Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford, according to a release by the police department.

Police say, back on November 19th at about 9:50 p.m., New Hartford Police responded to the cinema located in the Orchard Plaza after a report of a disorderly group of juveniles who allegedly refused to leave the premises. Police say, upon arrival they encountered approximately 12 to 15 juvenile males and females who were refusing to leave. Police say the youths were acting disorderly.

At about the time that police were attempting to disperse the crowd, a fight broke out between two of the young females in the crowd. Police say one officer was injured when he was punched in the face as he was attempting to break up the fight. Police say the officer was evaluated at a local hospital and was later released.

According to a release from NHPD, the investigation is continuing and charges are pending against several juveniles allegedly involved in the incident.

Marquee Cinemas at the Orchard is located on Ellinwood Drive in New Hartford. The theater features 14 movie screens featuring luxury seating that includes options to reserve seats. The Marquee Cinema chain was founded in Rainelle, West Virginia in 1979. Today, the theater chain has 14 locations around the country.

Marquee Cinemas opened at the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford on October 23, 2020. In 2019, they added over-sized, luxury, electric-powered reclining seating and began accepting reservations for movies. The 2019 upgrade also improved sound in the theater, with the installation of Dolby ATMOS surround-sound technology.

