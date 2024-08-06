New Hartford Road Rage Incident Leads to Two Accidents and Arrest

A road rage incident that happened in the Town of New Hartford led to two motor vehicle accidents and the arrest of a Sauquoit man.

New Hartford Police officials say on Sunday around 12:40 p.m. the 911 center received several calls from witnesses to what appeared to be a road rage incident. Police say those witnesses also reported two accidents in the area of Bremer's Wine & Liquor and Moe's Restaurant on Commercial Drive.

Upon arrival, officers say they began an investigation that revealed 21-year-old Riley Hartzog of Sauquoit had an argument with a victim that began in Verona and ended with the two accident in the Town of New Hartford.

Police say a further investigation determined Hartzog was driving a maroon colored sedan allegedly in a reckless manner and was also allegedly chasing down the driver of a blue sedan at a high rate of speed. That chase led to a crash involving the blue vehicle and as Hartzog was attempting to flee the scene, police say he swerved around an uninvolved truck. Police say he lost control of his vehicle, traveled across oncoming lanes of traffic along Commercial Drive and then went off the road and flew airborne in the areas between Hage Carpet and The 5th Avenue Plaza. His vehicle then came to rest and he fled on foot behind Bremer's into the woods.

Eventually, a short time later, police were able to locate Hartzog and place him under arrest. He was charged with Reckless Endangerment in The Second Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. He was released and given an appearance ticket to return to Town of New Hartford Local Criminal Court at a later date. The incident is still being investigated and other charges are possible.

