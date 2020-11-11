A Vietnam Veteran who lives in New Hartford was honored this Veterans Day by being inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame.

Tom Buono is originally from Utica and served with the Army's 21st Signal & Aviation group in Vietnam. Buomo then worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly four decades and was president of the American Postal Workers Union for 33 years.

The New York State Senate Veterans' Hall of Fame honors those service men and women who've distinguished themselves in both military and civilian life. Buono's nomination to the Hall was made by Senator Joseph Griffo

From Sen. Griffo's Office:

Buono has been active in various veterans’ organizations. He is currently President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944, Quartermaster of VFW Post 6001, Chaplain of Masonic War Veterans Post 55, Chairman of the Captain George A. Wood Post Office Veterans Committee and Chairman of the Veterans Cemetery Committee, which is working to locate a New York State Veterans Cemetery in Oneida County. He also is a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 82, American Legion Post 1376, AMVETS, Voiture 92 40/8, the Parkway Center Veterans Committee and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi’s Veterans Advisory Council. As Chairman of the Post Office Veterans Committee, Buono assisted with efforts to name the Utica Post Office the “Captain George A. Wood Post Office.” The Committee also constructed an All-Veterans Monument and a Gold Star Mothers Monument at the Post Office, which included an engraved pavers walkway to honor all veterans. As President of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944, Buono played an important role in the renaming of Route 49 between Utica and Rome as the “Oneida County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.” He also has helped and worked closely with the Gold Star Families of the American Gold Star Mothers Chapter 56 and assisted veterans with numerous Honor Flights in Washington, D.C. Buono and his wife, Elaine, live in New Hartford. They have three children and six grandchildren.

The above photo was taken when Buono was recently recognized for his induction into the Hall of Fame at a ceremony at the Rome Vietnam Veterans Memorial located at Griffiss Park in Rome.

