New Jersey And Connecticut Qualify For Travel Advisory List
Governor Andrew Cuomo says New Jersey and Connecticut have qualified for New York’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory quarantine list, along with 41 other states.
The governor says it would hurt the economy if there were travel restrictions imposed on those two states.
He says there's "no practical way" to enforce a quarantine with New Jersey and Connecticut.
"There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we're fighting this public health pandemic we're also fighting to open up the economy," said Cuomo.
Cuomo did say all non-essential travel between New York, New Jersey and Connecticut should be avoided.
The full, updated travel advisory list is:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Meanwhile, Cuomo says over 90,000 coronavirus tests were reported yesterday.
The positivity rate in the Red Zone areas is 2.9 percent, while the statewide positivity rate excluding Red Zones, is 1.25 percent.
942 New Yorkers are hospitalized and there were 12 COVID fatalities on Monday.