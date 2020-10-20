New Jersey And Connecticut Qualify For Travel Advisory List

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New Jersey and Connecticut have qualified for New York’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory quarantine list, along with 41 other states.

The governor says it would hurt the economy if there were travel restrictions imposed on those two states.

He says there's "no practical way" to enforce a quarantine with New Jersey and Connecticut.

"There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we're fighting this public health pandemic we're also fighting to open up the economy," said Cuomo.

Cuomo did say all non-essential travel between New York, New Jersey and Connecticut should be avoided.

The full, updated travel advisory list is:



Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Meanwhile, Cuomo says over 90,000 coronavirus tests were reported yesterday.

The positivity rate in the Red Zone areas is 2.9 percent, while the statewide positivity rate excluding Red Zones, is 1.25 percent.

942 New Yorkers are hospitalized and there were 12 COVID fatalities on Monday.