New Movie Filming In Syracuse New York Needs Your Help
Lights, Camera, Cash- A new production filming in Central New York, specifically the Syracuse area, will pay you to use your home.
According to the Syracuse Film Office, an independent film titled “Mabel” is scheduled to begin shooting in the Syracuse area later this month. Producers are currently looking for one or two neighboring homes to be used for the movie. Syracue.com describes the film as a family-friendly story about a young girl who uses her passion for plants to fit in and make friends after moving to a new neighborhood.
So here's what they are looking for-
1) The production would need a house available for complete access to a film crew for 10-12 days in August.
2) If your home is selected, you will be offered a location fee and reallocation provisions if necessary for the use of any property of interest.
Here's what producers are looking for:
- 1 House or 2 Houses – next door to one another or otherwise adjacent.
- A green backyard(s) with garden(s) and/or shed in 1 backyard would be an added bonus
- 3-5 Bedrooms preferred
- Lightly furnished or unfurnished interiors - stage home quantity is fine
If you are interested in having your house considered, also looking for some extra cash, contact Eric Vinal at evinal@visitsyracuse.com. Additional details about “Mabel,” including the cast, writer and director, have not been announced.
