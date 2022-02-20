Everything New on Disney Plus in March

There’s a pretty solid variety of stuff coming to Disney+ in March. If you want superheroes, the highly anticipated Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac as the mentally unwell Marvel superhero, debuts on March 30. If you’re looking for an animated movie for the family, Pixar’s new Turning Red premieres in the middle of the month, along with a special on the making of the film. There’s also new episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, more Mickey Mouse cartoons, and the latest update of Cheaper By the Dozen, this one starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in March:

Wednesday, March 2

New Library Titles

- Brain Games: On The Road (S1)

- Broken Karaoke (S1, 5 episodes)

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 4 episodes)

- West Side Story

Disney+ Originals

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 3, “It All Started with an Orange Basketball”

Friday, March 4

New Library Titles

- Russia's Wild Tiger

Wednesday, March 9

New Library Titles

- Weekend Family (S1)

Disney+ Originals

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 4, “Father Figures”

Friday, March 11

Disney+ Originals

Turning Red

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red - Premiere

Wednesday, March 16

New Library Titles

- Big City Greens (S3, 5 episodes)

- Miraculous Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4, 6 episodes)

- Muppet Babies (S3, 2 episodes)

- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 5 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 5, “Snackland”

Friday, March 18

New Library Titles

- Step

Disney+ Originals

Cheaper by the Dozen - Premiere

More Than Robots - Premiere

Wednesday, March 23

New Library Titles

- Doc McStuffins (Shorts) (S1)

- The Doc Files (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Parallels - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 6, “Get In”

Friday, March 25

Disney+ Originals

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u - Premiere

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse - Premiere

Wednesday, March 30

New Library Titles

- I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Moon Knight - Episode 1, Premiere

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Episode 7, “When You Wish Upon a Roker”

