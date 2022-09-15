Disney Plus Unveils Lineup For Halloween 2022

Disney+ doesn’t have as much Halloween-centric content in October as, say, Shudder or even Netflix. Still, the streaming service absolutely has some new films and shows for the holiday, including a brand new Marvel “special” titled Werewolf By Night, starring Gael Garcia Bernal. (Disney+ also has the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, but that technically starts streaming in late September.)

If you’re not in the mood for spooky stuff, Disney+ has new episodes of Andor, the Rogue One prequel series, new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and a new series of animated Star Wars shorts titled Tales of the Jedi. There’s also new episodes of The Mighty Ducks series, Game Changers and the Season 2 premiere of The Mysterious Benedict Society. And, if by some chance you never saw The New Mutants movie, that’s coming to Disney+ as well. It’s ... sort of scary?

Here’s a look at everything new on Disney+ in October.

Monday, October 3

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 3 (Live)

Wednesday, October 5

New Library Titles

- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

- The Simpsons (S33)

- World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)

- Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

- Zorro (S1)

- Zorro (S2)

ANDOR Lucasfilm Ltd. loading...

Disney+ Originals

Shipwreck Hunters Australia - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Available

Andor - Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

Thursday, October 6

Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 8

Friday, October 7

New Library Titles

- Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

- Drumline

Marvel Marvel loading...

Disney+ Originals

Werewolf by Night - Premiere

Monday, October 10

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 4 (Live)

Wednesday, October 12

New Library Titles

- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

- Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Big Shot - Season 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Andor - Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

Thursday, October 13

Disney+ Originals

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 9

Friday, October 14

New Library Titles

- Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

- The New Mutants

Monday, October 17

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 5 (Live)

Tuesday, October 18

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 6 (Live)

Wednesday, October 19

New Library Titles

- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

- Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

- PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

- Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)

- Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

- The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

- Wicked Tuna (S11)

ANDOR Lucasfilm Ltd. loading...

Disney+ Originals

Andor - Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 204 “Draft Day”

Friday, October 21

New Library Titles

- Hall of Villains

Monday, October 24

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 7 (Live)

Wednesday, October 26

New Library Titles

- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (S1, 2 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Premiere, All Shorts Streaming

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 2 Premiere

Andor - Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”

Friday, October 28

New Library Titles

- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

- Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Monday, October 31

Disney+ Originals

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 8 (Live)

