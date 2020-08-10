New Oneida County COVID Cases Staying Low

Just three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported by Oneida County health officials on Monday. It's the second day in a row the county reported three new, lab-confirmed cases, and no deaths from the virus.

Oneida County has seen just one death attributed to the virus in the last two weeks.

And, county residents hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus also remains low.

As of Monday afternoon, the number was 10, with nine being treated at Mohawk Valley Health System, one at Rome Memorial Hospital and none out of county, health officials report. Of those ten, three are said to be nursing home residents.

There are 106 active, known cases of the virus in Oneida County.

Oneida County also reported no new potential public exposures on Monday.

According to numbers from the Oneida County Health Department, the total number of cases now stands at 2,123, with the total number of deaths attributed to the virus at 116.

Over 81,000 test have been conducted, and 1,901 positive cases have been resolved.

----------------------------------------------------------------------