Two New Pot Shops Popping Up in Central New York
Now that the floodgates of marijuana licensure have opened there will continue to be more and more LEGAL pot shops popping up in Central New York. While there is only one still in Utica, there are two more opening up this weekend in Central New York!
Leafy Wonders
One of those Marijuana Dispensaries is known as Leafy Wonders. They are located in Fulton, NY and will be holding a Grand Opening this weekend. Leafy Wonders is self-described as,
Your go-to destination for premium cannabis products and expert guidance in Fulton, NY. At Leafy Wonders, we’re passionate about helping you discover the perfect blend of products to enhance your wellness and enjoyment.
As part of the Grand Opening festivities, Leafy Wonders is having a live music performance by Just Joe from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration happens from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and you can expect a fun-filled day with music, food and fun! Bring your friends. They are located at 956 S 1st Street in Fulton.
Joe's Buds
The second dispensary setting up shop is called Joe's Buds. The owner of the shop took to social media back on May 13th to announce the 8 day countdown to the opening of his location at 4658 Onondaga Blvd in Syracuse. His opening date is slated for Tuesday, May 21st.
At each of these dispensaries there are a variety of products you can choose to enjoy from smokable flower to edible gummies. This isn't your grandfather's weed either. So, if you want to partake in the benefit of legalized Mary Jane, you can visit these two locations soon!
Locally, you can take advantage of the Utica Dispensary, Exit 31 Exotic, on Genesee Street in Utica or take a trip up to Verona and try out Verona Collective. According to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management there are currently 127 legally licensed dispensaries in New York State. You can see the full list at cannabis.ny.gov.
