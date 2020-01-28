NY Pot Bill Could Bring Higher Possession Threshold

(AP) -- New York could have one of the most lenient marijuana possession thresholds in the nation if an alternative legalization proposal is passed this session.

The bill is sponsored by two Democrats: state Sen. Liz Krueger and Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

It would allow people over 21 years old to have three ounces of marijuana.

A competing proposal from Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo would only allow dispensaries to sell one ounce of marijuana per person on a daily basis.