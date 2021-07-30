Say goodbye to a popular Central New York tubing company that will end floating trips down the river for the rest of the summer season due to new state rules.

West Canada Creek Tubing will no longer be taking reservations for the remainder of the year. An email was sent out to anyone who reserved a trip for the next month with information on their next steps.

The problem is new state rules that require the tubing company buses to be treated just like school buses. "We have to follow all the New York State rules that involve additional insurance, licensing, inspections, and record-keeping that frankly for a 10-week business is not worth it for us," company officials said. "The additional costs and reporting would not be worth the time invested."

The West Canada Creek Tubing website has been taken down temporarily to avoid any confusion. "As we evaluate how we will move forward we will communicate via our Facebook page.

If you want to float down the West Canada Creek on your own, you're urged to use caution. Water levels are high and moving fast after all the recent rain in Central New York.

Tube the Adirondacks

You may not be able to float down the West Canada Creek but you can grab a tube, pack a cooler of drinks and relax for the day at the Adirondack Adventure Center near Lake George, New York.

The three-hour Lazy Lynx Float is fun for the whole family while still social distancing. You can even rent your own floating cooler to keep your beverages cold.

If you’re looking for something a little more fast-paced, go white water rafting, zip-lining, or tree climbing. Spend the day whitewater rafting down the Sacandaga River. Or take on the Treetop Adventure, a state-of-the-art aerial adventure course where you can jump, climb and zipline your way through the beautiful forest canopy. There's even a 63-foot plunge from the QuickJump XL free fall if you're brave enough.

Combo packages are available if you want to do it all. Book your Adirondack adventure and learn more at adktubing.com.

Photo Credit - Adirondack Adventure Center

Ausable Chasm Float

The longest tubing trip in New York is on the oldest natural attraction in the United States. Explore the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks this summer as you take a trip to Ausable Chasm to enjoy hiking, camping, whitewater rafting, or tubing.

Float tours are very popular in the summer and maybe more so this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. You're advised to arrive as early in the day as possible to avoid a possible wait. Reservations aren't available, so you may have to wait 30 minutes or more after 12pm.

Tubes and life jackets are provided for anyone 13 and older.

For the more adventurous, there's rafting that includes a few rapids, rock climbing, rappelling, and hiking the beautiful trails along the Ausable Chasm.

Since 1870, more than 10 million visitors have witnessed what mother nature has provided: a uniquely carved, vertical-walled canyon made of 500 million-year-old rock.

Ausable Chasm is 12 miles south of Plattsburgh, New York, and is a must-visit. Find out everything there is to see and do at AusableChasm.com.

