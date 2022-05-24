Take an Adirondacks Adventure on Longest Tubing Trip in New York

The longest tubing trip in New York, on the oldest natural attraction in the United States, floats through the Grand Canyon of the Adirondacks this summer.

Take a trip to Ausable Chasm to enjoy a day of adventures you won't find at any other single location in the Adirondacks. There's hiking, rock climbing, rappelling, and whitewater rafting for the adrenaline junkies or floating down the river for those just looking to relax. There's even a campground where you can spend the night and do it all again the next day.

Immerse yourself in a primeval Adirondack forest as you stroll past Rainbow Falls, Elephant's Head, Column Rock, Hyde's Cave and the eerie quiet of Mystic Gorge. Descend hundreds of feet to walk on natural stone walkways and gaze upon eons of geologic history etched in stone.

Float Trips

Float tours are very popular in the summer. You're advised to arrive as early in the day as possible to avoid a possible wait. Reservations aren't available, so you may have to wait 30 minutes or more after 12 PM.

Tubes and life jackets are provided for anyone 13 and older.

Ausable Chasm History

More than 11 million visitors have witnessed what mother nature has provided in the Ausable Chasmsince it opened in 1870: a uniquely-carved, vertical-walled canyon made of 500 million-year-old rock.

Ausable Chasm is 12 miles south of Plattsburgh, New York, and is a must visit during the summer. Find out everything there is to see and do at AusableChasm.com.

Ausable Chasm Lantern Tours

Discover the beauty of Ausable Chasm at night on a lantern tour.

When dusk falls, you'll enter the chasm at the rim and descent into the deep, dark canyon 150 feet below, walking along the legendary Ausable River. You'll get to explore the dark shadows of the chasm walls in an awe-inspiring sight. End your tour with a campfire and marshmallow toast.

Lanterns are provided, but you can bring your own (battery-powered lanterns only). Flashlights are not allowed.

Water or other beverages are strongly recommended but no alcohol is allowed.

The guided Lantern Tour lasts 2 hours, starting at dusk, and is open to anyone 10 years of age or older.

Lantern Tours are offered Fridays, Saturdays, and Wednesdays.

