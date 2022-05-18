NY Forest Rangers Test In Swift Waters Of West Canada Creek

With rapid conditions in that creek, it was perfect for their training. See exactly what they did.

Routine Exercises Happen All The Time

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

New York State Forest Rangers for the Department of Environmental Conservation always have to be on their toes. They also always need to refine their skills and learn on a constant basis. So a group of rangers headed to Herkimer County for some training.

Swift Water Technician Training

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

This is the program that 18 Forest Rangers from throughout the Empire State headed to Herkimer to learn. The DEC calls it an annual refresher to keep up on skills for a variety of situations.

In this training, they swam in hectic water, used techniques for crossing, and also performed tethered swimmer rescues.

Not 1st Time Forest Rangers Have Been In CNY In May

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

Earlier this month, rangers came to Oneida County in the town of Forestport to help contain a wildfire. Within hours of being on the scene, the Rangers helped contain the fire. It took another few days for the burn to finally extinguish. In total, 9 acres of land were affected by that wildfire.

The Burn Ban Has Expired

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

But wildfires while it was still in effect were prevalent in the last week. Forest Rangers in areas all over the state assisted in numerous wildfire containment efforts. From Saratoga County in the Capital Region to Delaware and Otsego Counties south of Central New York.

Training Happened Last Week To Help Them In These Situations

NYS DEC NYS DEC loading...

A fire suppression training exercise took place in Rotterdam, NY to teach proper ways to contain wildfires and understand how they spread.

More on any of these events can be read about here.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America