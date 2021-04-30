New York Announces $15 Million In Cooling Assistance

$15 million is being made available to help low-income New Yorkers who suffer from serious health issues to stay cool during the upcoming summer months.

The funding from the Home Energy Assistance Program provides an air conditioner to eligible households with family members who suffer from a medical condition that can be aggravated by the extreme heat.

To qualify for the federally funded program, applicants must meet existing eligibility criteria and income guidelines.

 A household of four can earn up to $60,226 a year, or $5,019 a month, and still qualify for assistance.

"We know there is hot weather ahead of us this summer, and no New Yorker should be left wondering whether they or their loved ones will be safe when temperatures spike," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "This critical funding reflects our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of the most vulnerable among us well ahead of the first heatwave of the season."

 Applications for cooling assistance will be accepted at local departments of social services beginning on Monday, May 3.

