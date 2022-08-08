New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far.

That's why whenever you see a place from the Empire State getting that recognition on the Food Network, or a cooking show on another television network - it's a pretty big deal. Especially a big deal when it's a place that we are familiar with and know and love so much.

Delish is a website known for content related to food: recipes, food news and more. They recently expressed how much they love the television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and how it's a great show to refer back to if you're visiting a new place and looking for something to eat.

Whether you're headed out on a road trip or you just want to explore the DDD-worthy restaurants in your local area, let Guy Fieri show you where to dine.

That's why they did the hard work and compiled a list of the top Diners. Drive-Ins and Dives in each state. And, by top, that means the best one (in their opinion) to exist in each state. So, what location made the cut for New York?

Apparently it's a spot that is deemed the perfect place for southern comfort food. Wait. What?

Delish picked a spot called Pies N' Thighs, and it's located in Brooklyn, New York.

Southern comfort food found itself in Brooklyn—and we're not complaining. Pies 'n' Thighs embraces sweet and savory combos on its menu, pairing dishes like the spicy chicken biscuit sandwich with peach crunch donuts.

Sounds incredible. If you're ever in Brooklyn and want to check it out, their flagship shop is at 166 South 4th Street. However, they have multiple different locations you can check out.

