New York Forest Rangers Come To The Rescue, Help Hikers In The Adirondacks

Taking a nice hike in the Adirondacks can be relaxing until something goes wrong. For an unlucky few, at least some New York Forest Rangers were there to help.

A lot of people are packing up their backpacks and headed into the Adirondacks to enjoy the remaining days of summer. As we approach Autumn the temperatures are more bearable, plus, there are great views of foliage. When something does go wrong, you might feel very worried. That is where some Forest Rangers step in.

For one hiker in Johnsburg, at the top of Crane Mountain, an ankle injury occurred. With no way to get back down, there was no choice but to call 911. Four Forest Rangers responded along with Johnsburg Fire and Rescue, the decision was made to get the man airlifted so he could then be transported to a hospital. The New York State Police arrived at the scene and flew the man to a spot where he could then be brought to Glens Falls Hospital.

Another woman in the area of the Adirondacks between Lake Placid and Plattsburgh suffered the same fate last weekend with an ankle injury. This time, instead of a mountain peak, she was on a trail headed toward Street and Nye mountains. Luckily many Forest Rangers arrived on the scene and were able to carry her out.

For a third rescue, this one in the Town of Watson, a kayaker had injured his knee while near Eagle Falls. Luckily the injury occurred on the shoreline instead of in the water. The Croghan Fire Department along with others from the kayakers group helped on the half-mile trek out.

