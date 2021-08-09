New York Governor Now Faces Criminal Groping Complaint

A complaint is now filed with the Albany County Sheriff’s office by one of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former aids who claims he groped her.

Brittany Commisso gave an exclusive interview to CBS News where she said she believes the incident where she claimed Cuomo reached under her blouse was the most serious of the accusations from 11 women and she felt it important that the governor be held responsible.

The embattled governor has one less supporter in his public corner.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s spokesperson, confidant and long-time assistant is resigning calling the last two years “emotionally and mentally trying.”

Melissa DeRosa’s name came up over 100 times in the report on the allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior on the part of the governor, implicated in a coverup and retaliation against accusers.

DeRosa sent statements to a number of news outlets on August 8 announcing her resignation.

 

