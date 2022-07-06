New York To Strengthen Sexual Harassment Prevention Policy

The New York State Department of Labor will be updating its sexual harassment prevention policy.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the department is inviting New Yorkers to provide input to strengthen workplace protections.

It builds on the Governor's ongoing efforts to improve transparency and increase accountability in the workforce.

"The moment I took office, I vowed to make the workplace safer, more respectful, and more collaborative across New York State," Hochul said. "From overhauling anti-harassment training for state employees to signing a package of legislation to address workplace harassment and discrimination, we have taken significant action to strengthen protections against discrimination and harassment. Now, I am encouraging all New Yorkers to provide their input to protect workers and help ensure that New York continues to lead the nation on harassment prevention."

The state’s current sexual harassment prevention policy was adopted in 2018 and must be reviewed every four years.

Now through September 20, New York residents can submit feedback online.

The State Department of Labor is also launching a multi-platform public awareness campaign, including this video below, to encourage New Yorkers to participate in this important process.

NYSDOL will also update the current model sexual harassment training videos, incorporating remote work, and include the recent amendment to the Human Rights Law expanding protections to public employees, including staff of elected officials and the judiciary, from sexual harassment in the workplace.

Every employer in the New York State is required to adopt a sexual harassment sexual prevention policy..

Two Edmeston Women Arrested After Pets Allegedly Left in Trailer On July 2, 2022 New York State Police arrested two Edmeston (Otsego County) women after several dogs and cats, many of whom need medical care, were allegedly left in a trailer. The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is assisting with assessment, veterinary care, and possible rehabilitation of the pets.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: There are pictures in this gallery that might be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised.]

July 4th, 2022 Highland Park Shooting A 22-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly shooting more than seventy rounds, killing several people and injuring dozens more during a July 4th, 2022 parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

