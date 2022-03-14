You think you've seen it all, and then you stumble upon a llama that wants to be a bunny. Sort of.

Each year, Cadbury hosts "Bunny Tryouts" around Easter time, and one lucky New York llama has made it into the final round of the competition after thousands upon thousands of other animals were in the running as well.

Meet Eclipse. She's a llama that lives in Gowanda, New York. She's actually a very talented, award winning llama, according to officials with the Great New York State Fair.

Last year, she was the Fair's Youth Performance Grand Champion and winner of the obstacle course event. But her eyes are on an even bigger prize,

According to her profile on the Cadbury website, Eclipse was born on her current owner's friends farm. Unfortunately, her mom passed away - so he took on the responsibility of bottle feeding her to keep her from going hungry. He soon after her birth decided to purchase Eclipse from the family friend. Since then, the pair have been inseparable.

She is already a grand champion, but this year, she's ready to do better.

By being in the finals for the "Bunny Tryouts," not only does Eclipse have the opportunity to be included in our classic Cadbury "Bunny" Easter commercial, but she also has the change to receive a cash prize of $5,000.

Eclipse Needs Your Help:

Our star llama needs your help to become famous, and all it takes it a few minutes of your time.

All you have to do is visit Eclipse's profile on the Cadbury website, and click the vote now button on the right hand side of the screen.

"Remember, if you want to help Eclipse make it to the big leagues, vote once a day," said the New York State Fair Facebook page.

According to the latest leaderboard from Cadbury, Eclipse is in 6th place. Let's all work together and help make our Grand Champion even more famous. You have until March 22nd to cast your vote once a day.

Go Eclipse - we're rooting for you.

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.

Utica Zoo Hosts Their Annual Animal Bracket Challenge Take a look at the bracket for yourself! A link to vote for the animals is available below.