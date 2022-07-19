It's going to be another hot week. And no, I'm not complaining. Summer is my favorite time of the year, and while I admit that temperatures beyond 90 and high humidity are not my friends, I prefer this weather to a cold, snowy, icy winter day.

And If air-conditioning is available, I'm all in, although I prefer being outside to enjoy the fresh air of summer. I have a friend who recently moved from Long Island to New Mexico and his summer days average around 90 each day, but the humidity is low and at night it's cool, so he doesn't even have to use air-conditioning, Lucky guy.

Other than air-conditioning or a fan, one of the ways I love to cool down, is with an ice cream cone. Sure it's a temporary solution, but it's a delicious temporary solution. My go-to ice cream cone is a waffle cone dipped in chocolate and peanuts.

And odd as it may sound, my favorite ice cream in that waffle cone is Black Raspberry hard or soft serve. It depends on my mood., I guess, and if I'm outside, soft serve will quickly become mush and a mess as it drips on my clothes. I'm sure you know the experience.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Facebook page reports that July is the busiest month for ice cream production. Almost three-fifths of ice cream is produced in the month of July, followed by June and May.

And, they report that on average, Americans eat about 20 pounds of ice cream each year. That's four gallons of delicious ice cream over 12 months. Sounds about right. What's your go-to ice cream? And what's your favorite type of cone?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the favorite ice cream in America is Chocolate, followed by Cookies and Cream, Vanilla, Strawberry, and rounding out the top five is Chocolate Chip. I'm disappointed my favorite Black Raspberry didn't make the top five. It didn't even make the top 10.

Here's the top 10. No matter what you like, now is a good time to take a break and cold off on this hot summer day with your favorite ice cream.

via United States Department of Agriculture

