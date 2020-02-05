New York Had Record Low Number Of Hunting Accidents In 2019

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials say 2019 was the safest on record for hunting in the state.

The Department of Environmental Conservation reports Tuesday that there were 12 shooting accidents, only one of them fatal.

There were also seven tree stand injuries, all involving hunter who weren't wearing safety harnesses secured to trees.

New York has tracked hunting-related shooting incidents since the 1960s.

In 1966, there were 166 incidents, 13 of them fatal.

The DEC says the number of hunters has declined 20% since the 1960s, but the incident rate has declined almost 80%.