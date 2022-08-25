New York State Has Some Of The Happiest And Smiliest Cities In The US

Are cities all across New York State truly happy? Do they smile a lot? New York is home to several of the "happiest and smiliest" cities across the United States.

Data analysts at HouseFresh processed thousands of Instagram selfies to find the happiest places in the U.S. New York wasn't at the top of the list, but we also weren't at the bottom either. We could all use a boost in smiling across New York though, as this study has found.

We used Microsoft’s face recognition API, Azure, to analyze a database of Instagram selfies from every state and the 100 biggest U.S. cities to see which are the happiest places to live. This facial recognition tool places numerical estimates on emotions based on characteristics and expressions."

Using this tech feature, they were able to determine that Utah is the happiest and smiliest state in the US, with a happiness score of 74.4 out of 100. America’s happiest city is Concord, California, with a happiness score of 79.1 out of 100. Where did New York rank? Well, you have to really read the list in full before you start to see New York state even make an appearance.

New York State didn't make it into the Top 20.....New York doesn't show up on the list until number 28. They determined that Rochester New York is the 38th most happiest city in America with a score of 54%. Number 75 was New York City with a score of 43%, and Number 78 was Buffalo with a score of 40%, and Albany grabbed number 93 to round out the Top 100 with a score of 33%.

