New York Has One of the Top 10 Most Hated Interstates in the U.S.

If you've ever driven on this highway in New York, you'd understand.

A new national roundup of the nation's most hated interstates featured three roadways here in New York, but one was so loathed by Americans, it made the top 10.

The list comes courtesy of Gunther Volvo Cars Daytona Beach, who asked 3,000 drivers to determine, once and for all, America’s most loathed interstates/freeways/highways.

To make the top 10 is nothing short of embarrassing for the state. But, before we get to that, let's shine a spotlight on the two other roadways that managed to make drivers feel like they're driving on "Mad Max: Fury Road."

No. 32 - Long Island Expressway

You'd think that driving along the shore would be relaxing - and maybe it would if it weren't for all those awful city drivers that have absolutely zero shame.

The consistent volume of vehicles, including daily commuters and commercial traffic, contributes to persistent congestion, especially during peak travel times. Incidents like accidents, construction zones, or adverse weather conditions can further worsen traffic issues, causing extended travel times for motorists. Additionally, routine road maintenance and infrastructure improvements, essential for safety and functionality, can result in lane closures or detours, adding to the complexity of travel on this route.

As someone who had to drive into NYC for work, I can confirm that the roads are always under construction. I swear construction workers would shut down exits just for funsies.

No. 23 - New York's I-95

This terrible highway is made out of nightmare fuel and terrifies drivers no matter which state it runs through. Lanes switch with little rhyme and reason, but always tend to whittle down to 1 or 2 lanes in the areas that are almost scientifically designed to create the world's worst bottlenecks.

Said the survey:

This critical interstate serves as a primary route for local commuters, interstate travelers, and the movement of goods. The substantial volume of vehicles, including daily commuters and commercial traffic, contributes to persistent congestion, especially during rush hours and peak travel times. The highway's intersections with other key routes and complex interchanges often create bottlenecks, leading to slowdowns and occasional delays.

I swear I have already lost 5 years of my life driving on this terrible highway.

No. 8 - I-87

Surprising absolutely 0 New Yorkers is the terrible New York State Thruway. Out of every single highway across the continental United States, I-87 has earned its reputation for being the most terrible, no good, very bad road.

This major interstate serves as a primary route for local commuters, interstate travelers, and the transportation of goods. The significant volume of vehicles, including daily commuters and commercial traffic, contributes to consistent congestion, particularly during rush hours and peak travel times. The highway's intersections with other key routes and complex interchanges often create bottlenecks, leading to slowdowns and occasional delays. Incidents like accidents, construction zones, or adverse weather conditions can further exacerbate traffic issues, causing extended travel times for motorists.

This place is just one giant traffic jam with no beginning, and no end. There is only suffering on this road.

What do you think? Does New York deserve all this vitriol? Let us know in the comments below.

