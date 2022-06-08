An Albany County woman was killed after two motorcycles collided while traveling together on the Northway in the Capital Region.

The accident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning (June 8) on I-87 in the town of Malta, according to New York State Police who are handling the investigation.

Based on their initial investigation, Troopers say it appears 38-year-old Laura Covarrubias of Glenmont was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle while traveling on the highway and believe she struck another motorcycle while attempting to change lanes. The other bike was operated by Raymond Suen of Schenectady.

Trooper said the pair had been traveling together. The accident occurred between exits 11 and 12 on the Northway.

Covarrubias was pronounced dead at Saratoga Hospital. Suen, 47, was not injured in the accident.

Troopers say their investigation is continuing.

