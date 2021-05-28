New York State is reporting its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since the start of the pandemic last year, as the nation and the state enter Memorial Day Weekend.

Statewide, the positivity rate was 0.59% - the lowest recorded in New York. The previous low came toward the end of last summer, just prior to the state's 'second wave' that saw ballooning infection and spread of coronavirus that lasted through the winter months.

"As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. ''As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus - the vaccine. It's free, accessible, and effective."

The previous low was 0.65% - which was hit reported just yesterday, tying what had been the all-time - recorded in late August. Meanwhile, Friday's update from state officials marked the 53rd consecutive day that the positivity rate had declined from the previous day.

More good news when it comes to new COVID cases: State health officials say the seven-day positivity in each of New York's 10 regions was under 2.0% for the first time since late October.

Here in the Mohawk Valley Region, the seven-day positivity rate available was well under 2.0% - at 0.94%, according to state data.

Numbers released by Oneida County on Friday included 15 new cases, and sadly, one new virus death. Total active cases in the county total 124, the fewest since October 20, 2020.

For those looking to be vaccinated against COVID-19, there are several upcoming clinics in the county. For a complete list or to sign, visit OCgov.net.

